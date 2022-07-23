Everything We Know About Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is going to be very different from the original series. Here's what you need to know!

Got a secret, can you keep it?

The Pretty Little Liars franchise returns with the upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. But in this show, executive produced and written by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there's a new group of girls being haunted by a masked Assailant

It's basically the same premise as the original, but it's set in a different city and sees the girls making up for the sins of their mothers. It also promises to be scarier than its predecessor, with HBO Max describing it as a "dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama." 

And they're not kidding. The first trailer for Original Sin teased a character's death at—wait for it—a school dance. "One down," a text to Imogen (Bailee Madison). "Five to go. -A"

Want to watch the madness? Here's what you need to know: The first three episodes premiere Friday, July 28, with the following two released on Aug. 4 and 11. For the grand finale, the last three episodes will drop on Aug. 18.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars Revival Announced

On Sept. 2 2020, we first got word that we would be getting a Pretty Little Liars reboot titled, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that the new series, created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will stream on HBO Max.

ABC Family
A New Mystery in a New Town

The search for "A" will no longer occur in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, where the original series was set. This time, "A" will be causing trouble in a neighboring town, called Millwood.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

But before fans get nervous, don't fret as the series will take place in the same universe as Freeform's original Pretty Little Liars so we may get some cameos from our OG girls, including Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse) Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Aria (Lucy Hale).

Instagram
Meet the Liars

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco are set to star as two of the recurring Little Liars in the new series.

Getty Images; Broadway World/Shutterstock
Bailee Madison Joins the Liars

On July 27, 2021, it was announced that 22-year-old actress, Bailee Madison, known for her roles in Hallmark's Good Witch and Just Go With It, will be stepping into the role as a next generation liar named Imogen, who is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max. 

The streamer teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Flannery Underwood
Shay Mitchell May Be Interested in Making an Appearance

During her Aug. 3 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Shay said "never say never" about participating in the revival. Bailee Madison, a diehard fan of the original PLL, would love nothing more. "I just got goose bumps," Madison said. "It would be so special to have the original Liars on."

The feeling is mutual. Shay added that she's excited for Madison. "She's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."

Instagram
Production Has Begun

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed on Aug. 10 that the cast and crew arrived in Upstate, NY to begin filming the series and shared a picture of the set. 

"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."

Instagram
The Cast is Growing

On Dec. 10, TheWrap announced that Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo would be joining the cast of the reboot with recurring roles and that two of them will play teen versions of the Little Liars' parents.  

DeMary will play teen Davie Able, Maxwell will play Teen Sidney Haworthe and Pizzolo will star as Angela Waters.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
We Have Our Mean Girl

In a March 8 story by Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed that Mallory Bechtel will be playing the high school mean girl who feuds with Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria).

baileemadison / Instagram
Creating A New Identity

While the reboot will pay homage to the original, co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW that the new series will have an identity all its own.

"We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," he said. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition."

It was also revealed that Bailee Madison's character Imogen will be a "sugary-sweet teen mom," an added layer that will undoubtedly help the show stand out from its predecessor.

Richard Cartwright/Abc Family/Alloy/Warner Horizon Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
"A" Will Be Back

Fret not, PLL fans. "A" is alive and well. 

"We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of 'A,'" Aguirre-Sacasa said.

It wouldn't be Pretty Little Liars without a mysterious villain. 

