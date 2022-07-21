Where to Shop Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA Before It Sells Out

Elevate your style and discover nirvana with the new transcendent Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA collection. We tell you where you may be able to shop this dreamy summer collection before it's gone.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 21, 2022
Let's all take a few big, deep, calming breaths. It's time to journey to IVYTOPIABeyoncé's new Adidas x Ivy Park summer collection is here and it's colorful, cool and totally dreamy.

IVYTOPIA is described as a "state of mind" where a "transformative utopia awaits you." The collection features pieces that were inspired by the natural and supernatural, and come in colors and prints that are lovely and ethereal, as well as bold and futuristic. It's their unique take on a summer escape, and we're all about it.

Like previous collections, IVYTOPIA has inclusive and gender-neutral sizing clothes, shoes and accessories. Included in the new collection are four new shoe styles, cute swimwear for both adults and kids, several hats, a reversible bomber jacket and more. Sizes range from XXXS-XXXXL, and prices go from $30 to $200.

IVYTOPIA is available starting today. Needless to say, the Adidas x Ivy Park collections are very popular and tend to sell out fast. So if there's a style you love, we recommend acting fast.

Wondering where you can shop the new IVYTOPIA collection? We've got the answer for you below.

Here's where you might be able to snap up the IVYTOPIA collection, based on previous drops.

• Adidas

• ASOS

• Sneakersnstuff

• StockX

• Finish Line

• Foot Locker

• JD Sports

• Nordstrom

