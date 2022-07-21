Where to Shop Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's all take a few big, deep, calming breaths. It's time to journey to IVYTOPIA. Beyoncé's new Adidas x Ivy Park summer collection is here and it's colorful, cool and totally dreamy.

IVYTOPIA is described as a "state of mind" where a "transformative utopia awaits you." The collection features pieces that were inspired by the natural and supernatural, and come in colors and prints that are lovely and ethereal, as well as bold and futuristic. It's their unique take on a summer escape, and we're all about it.

Like previous collections, IVYTOPIA has inclusive and gender-neutral sizing clothes, shoes and accessories. Included in the new collection are four new shoe styles, cute swimwear for both adults and kids, several hats, a reversible bomber jacket and more. Sizes range from XXXS-XXXXL, and prices go from $30 to $200.

IVYTOPIA is available starting today. Needless to say, the Adidas x Ivy Park collections are very popular and tend to sell out fast. So if there's a style you love, we recommend acting fast.

Wondering where you can shop the new IVYTOPIA collection? We've got the answer for you below.