How Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Is "Taking Control of My Health" Amid Weight Loss Journey

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl is opening up about her weight loss journey.

The Netflix star shared an inspiring message about how she's "taking control of my health" in an Instagram post on July 19. Danielle, who teamed up with Nutrisystem as a paid partner, explained how the program has helped her.

"If you know me, you know that I've struggled with weight since I was a kid," she wrote. "I get asked a lot how I lost the weight/ kept it off. Ten years ago, after trying everything I started @Nutrisystem with a coworker."

The reality TV star, who detailed her struggle with body insecurity on the second season of Love Is Blind, revealed that she's lost "70 lbs" and the weight loss program "is a huge part of the reason that I am who I am today."

Danielle's husband, Nick Thompson, whom she met on the show, celebrated her progress.