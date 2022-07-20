Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester.
According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Two other people were also hit with gunfire, however, they were able to drive themselves to the hospital for medical assistance, according to Miami police.
"Today, at around midnight we responded to the area reference a person shot," Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said in a statement to E! News July 20. "Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by MFR personnel. Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at [Jackson Memorial Hospital], but were transported independently. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation."
Love and Hip Hop Miami star Bobby Lytes—who is Trina's first cousin—mourned Toni's loss on his Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm so sorry this happened to you. Still trying to find the right words."
E! News has reached out to Trina's rep and to Bobby's rep for comment but has not heard back.
Trina often posted her niece on her social media accounts. Last May, the rapper celebrated Toni's 16th birthday by sharing a photo of the teen from her birthday shoot. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday baby @bigsugggg I love youuuu. keep growing and shining your auntie has your complete back and front."
Toni's death has served as another blow to Trina, who lost her 62-year-old mother Vernessa 'Nessa' Taylor to cancer in 2019 and lost her brother Wilbrent Bain Jr., who was fatally shot in Miami after getting into a dispute with a friend, in 2013, according to NBC Miami.