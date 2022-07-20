Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham Trailer Is Surprisingly Inspirational

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Talks Sex Life on "The Tonight Show"

Who knew football could have us this much in our feels?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wrexham A.F.C., the third oldest professional football (a.k.a. soccer, for the Americans in the crowd) club in the world, in the trailer for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, premiering August 24 on FX.

This is no joke, either.

The two Hollywood mega-stars actually bought the Red Dragons back in 2020 and the series follows their journey to turn the underdog squad into a contender.

It's a journey that's not always smooth sailing, as Ryan explains, "I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, ‘What the f-ck are these two guys doing here?'"

At an introductory press conference, a young fan grills Ryan and Rob about why they wanted to purchase the team in the first place, to which Ryan answers, ""We had no direct connection. It was just a feeling."

The spry Wrexham devotee counters back, "What me and my dad thought was, because Wrexham's red and Deadpool's red…," to which Ryan cuts him off and jokes, "That's the real reason."