Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Gut-Wrenching Tribute on What Would've Been His 58th Birthday

Toni Cornell is remembering her rock legend father Chris Cornell.

The 17-year-old—alongside younger brother Christopher "Cball" Cornell—penned an emotional tribute to the late Soundgarden singer, who died by suicide in 2017, on what would've been his 58th birthday.

"Nothing Compares 2 U" is not just a song. It's what I truly think when I look back at our life and memories together. You were always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us," she wrote in a July 20 Instagram post, referencing Prince's 1985 hit which her father covered in 2015. "Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more."

Toni explained that feeling only grows stronger as they celebrate each new milestone since his passing.

"Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!!" Toni continued. "The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone."

However, Toni maintained that Chris' heart and message still lives on in the music that he created throughout his life as both a member of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave.