Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Support for Gay Marriage

Watch : Chrishell Stause's AWKWARD HUG With Girlfriend & Ex!

Chrishell Stause just closed the deal on an internet clap back.

The Selling Sunset star took to Twitter with a message in support of same-sex marriage and with a fierce message for a user who criticized Chrishell's thoughts.

"MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!!" Chrishell wrote in a July 19 tweet. "I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 Feel like we have entered the twilight zone."

After sharing this tweet, one user commented, "Why bcz now your a lesbian all of a sudden," to which Chrishell quipped back, "Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don't think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird."

Chrishell, who is dating non-binary musician G Flip, then added, "So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon!"