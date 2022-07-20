Steph and Ayesha Curry's Kids Are Red Carpet Champions at 2022 ESPYS

Before hosting the 2022 ESPYS, Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry stepped out onto the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and two of their kids. See the family's night out with the stars.

Watch: Why Steph Curry Will "Kill it" as ESPYs Host

Couple goals by day and red carpet pros by night.

On July 20, Stephen Curry had a big job on his hands as host of the 2022 ESPYS. But before the live award show kicked off inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Golden State Warriors basketball player walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and a few special guests.

The NBA champion looked sharp in Bottega Veneta with a Vacheron Constantin watch. As for his wife, she deserved more than an assist with her Mônot dress and Jimmy Choo shoes styled by Jason Bolden. But perhaps its daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, who stole the show with their stylish appearance and big smiles. The couple's youngest Canon, 4, appeared to stay away from the lights and cameras. 

In between rehearsals and award show prep, the couple was also able to make their Los Angeles trip a family affair. According to social media, Steph and Ayesha took their kids to Dave & Busters for some family-friendly games (and maybe an early b-day gift for Riley) before the show began.

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

It could be a huge night for Steph who is still celebrating his NBA team's new title of champions.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At the 2022 ESPYS, Steph is nominated for Best Male Athlete, Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NBA Player. If you ask his teammate Andrew Wiggins, Steph absolutely deserves another trophy.

"Well, he's the best player on the best team in the world, you know?" he told E! News before the show. "We came out on top and he was a leader. Everything he accomplished this year—All-Star MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, Finals MVP as a champion, breaking the three-point record, the list goes on. I don't think anyone else deserves it more than him."

And if you wondered how Steph could be a good award show host, Andrew quickly delivered the ultimate pep-talk. 

"He's definitely got the skills," he shared. "One thing about Steph is everybody loves him. You see all the blessings that come his way and once you're around him, you realize why that happens. He's such a good guy. Everyone wants to see the best for him because he wants to see the best in everybody else."

For more red carpet fashion moments, keep scrolling! And watch the 2022 ESPYS airing July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

 In Versace

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ciara & Russell Wilson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

       

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Simu Liu & Jade Bender

Simu in David Yurman jewelry

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

In Prabal Gurung; Styled by Bryon Javar

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bryce Young

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

In Gucci

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Grant Williams

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Et Ochs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

In David Yurman jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

Ayesha in Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes; styled by Jason Bolden
Stephen in Bottega Veneta with Vacheron Constantin jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

