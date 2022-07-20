Steph and Ayesha Curry's Kids Are Red Carpet Champions at 2022 ESPYS

Couple goals by day and red carpet pros by night.
On July 20, Stephen Curry had a big job on his hands as host of the 2022 ESPYS. But before the live award show kicked off inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Golden State Warriors basketball player walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and a few special guests.
The NBA champion looked sharp in Bottega Veneta with a Vacheron Constantin watch. As for his wife, she deserved more than an assist with her Mônot dress and Jimmy Choo shoes styled by Jason Bolden. But perhaps its daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, who stole the show with their stylish appearance and big smiles. The couple's youngest Canon, 4, appeared to stay away from the lights and cameras.
In between rehearsals and award show prep, the couple was also able to make their Los Angeles trip a family affair. According to social media, Steph and Ayesha took their kids to Dave & Busters for some family-friendly games (and maybe an early b-day gift for Riley) before the show began.
It could be a huge night for Steph who is still celebrating his NBA team's new title of champions.
At the 2022 ESPYS, Steph is nominated for Best Male Athlete, Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NBA Player. If you ask his teammate Andrew Wiggins, Steph absolutely deserves another trophy.
"Well, he's the best player on the best team in the world, you know?" he told E! News before the show. "We came out on top and he was a leader. Everything he accomplished this year—All-Star MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, Finals MVP as a champion, breaking the three-point record, the list goes on. I don't think anyone else deserves it more than him."
And if you wondered how Steph could be a good award show host, Andrew quickly delivered the ultimate pep-talk.
"He's definitely got the skills," he shared. "One thing about Steph is everybody loves him. You see all the blessings that come his way and once you're around him, you realize why that happens. He's such a good guy. Everyone wants to see the best for him because he wants to see the best in everybody else."
For more red carpet fashion moments, keep scrolling! And watch the 2022 ESPYS airing July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.