Tom Brady Thanks Wife Gisele Bündchen for "Inspiring" Him in Birthday Message

Tom Brady didn't fumble while showing his wife Gisele Bündchen love in a new Instagram post.

In honor of Gisele's birthday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a special message on social media that showed how grateful he is to have her in his life. "Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet," he wrote on the July 20 post. "Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."

Tom and Gisele, who tied the knot back in 2009, share two kids together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The athlete also co-parents Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom, who announced plans to retire from football in February 2022 before changing his mind just a month later, has credited his wife for taking the reins in their family while he focuses on his life on the field.