The Highs and Lows of Mike Tyson’s Life Are Examined in New Trailer for Hulu’s Mike

Watch : Is Brad Pitt Afraid of Mike Tyson?

Mike isn't pulling any punches.

The new trailer for the Hulu limited series about the notorious boxer Mike Tyson, premiering August 25, doesn't shy away from the darker and grittier parts of the athlete's complicated past.

"People see me as an animal," Tyson (Trevante Rhodes) says in the trailer. "They call me a savage."

As images flash of Tyson's illustrious boxing career and his time in prison, he recites a speech from one of the most infamous moments of his career.

"I'm the most vicious, ruthless champion there's ever been," he says. "No one can match me. My style's impetuous. I'm ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat your children. Praise be to Allah. "

Tyson made the comments to Showtime's Jim Gray after defeating Lou Savarese in 2000.

The trailer goes back to Tyson's childhood, where his mother Lorna Mae (Olunike Adeliyi) warns him, "I gave you life. Now you headed down the path of a doomed child. It's coming, Mike. It's coming."