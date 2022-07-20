Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Expecting First Baby Together

Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales are expanding their family.
The Married at First Sight alums announced they are expecting their first child together in joint Instagram posts on July 20.
"The Sweetest Love," the caption read, alongside a photo of Vincent placing his hand on his wife's growing baby bump. "We can't wait to meet you little one!"
Following the joyous news, Brianna told E! News now that she is "beyond grateful and excited" to take on her "new title, Mommy."
"Our greatest adventure awaits us," she continued. "And can't wait to see Vincent be a dad!"
Vincent is equally looking forward to fatherhood, comparing the milestone to his unpredictable stint on reality TV.
"I can't wait to see my child, and hold him or her in my arms," he told E! News. "It's like when I was told I would be Married at First Sight. I had no idea who I would meet at the altar, but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife."
In January 2021, viewers watched Briana and Vincent—two total strangers—put their trust in a group of relationship experts and was a tied the knot just moments after meeting for the first time on season 12 of the Lifetime series.
Despite their unconventional start, the Atlanta-based duo is still in their blissful newlywed phase and will be celebrating their two-year-wedding anniversary later this year.
"I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy," Briana told E! News in an exclusive interview with E! News last summer. "My husband is one, but we're able to build and grow together, travel, have new experiences, learn new things and learn about one another."
Vincent added, "I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We've got each other."
