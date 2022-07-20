Eva Longoria Proves 4-Year-Old Son Santiago Is Already a Budding Chef

Watch : Eva Longoria Loves Getting Messy in the Kitchen With Her Son

Memories that last a lifetime? Now that's truly *chef's kiss*.

And as a self-proclaimed "big cook," Eva Longoria is creating her own special moments with her son, Santiago "Santi" Bastón, by passing down her culinary expertise.

"He loves the kitchen," the actress, 47, exclusively told E! News, "and I introduced him to the kitchen early."

Eva isn't afraid to let her 4-year-old get his hands dirty either. "I'm not precious about it," Eva continued. "I love him to break eggs and throw the flour everywhere and get into the cookie dough….I think it's important for them to really not have rules and you're like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no...' I think they need to get into the kitchen and get dirty and really feel empowered as they're creating something."

Take a look at Eva's Instagram and you'll often see her crafting cocktails (she is the founder of the tequila brand Casa del Sol) and whipping up a "dish of the day." And now, the Desperate Housewives alum, who shares Santi with her husband, José Bastón, is partnering with Pillsbury for its 2022 Ovens Off Bake-Off Contest. As the name suggests, the competition invites home chefs to create tasty recipes using Pillsbury products but not an oven.