Eva Longoria Proves 4-Year-Old Son Santiago Is Already a Budding Chef

Memories that last a lifetime? Now that's truly *chef's kiss*.
And as a self-proclaimed "big cook," Eva Longoria is creating her own special moments with her son, Santiago "Santi" Bastón, by passing down her culinary expertise.
"He loves the kitchen," the actress, 47, exclusively told E! News, "and I introduced him to the kitchen early."
Eva isn't afraid to let her 4-year-old get his hands dirty either. "I'm not precious about it," Eva continued. "I love him to break eggs and throw the flour everywhere and get into the cookie dough….I think it's important for them to really not have rules and you're like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no...' I think they need to get into the kitchen and get dirty and really feel empowered as they're creating something."
Take a look at Eva's Instagram and you'll often see her crafting cocktails (she is the founder of the tequila brand Casa del Sol) and whipping up a "dish of the day." And now, the Desperate Housewives alum, who shares Santi with her husband, José Bastón, is partnering with Pillsbury for its 2022 Ovens Off Bake-Off Contest. As the name suggests, the competition invites home chefs to create tasty recipes using Pillsbury products but not an oven.
Need some inspiration? Eva already has a few ideas that she likes—including Pillsbury's air fryer crescent quesadilla pockets and cinnamon roll waffles with cream cheese glaze, which she noted are "Santi's favorite."
"He's really into waffles," she added, "because he likes to grab things with his hands."
As for Eva's favorite meal to eat or cook when she was a kid? "Growing up, all Mexican food," she shared. "All Mexican food obviously reminds me of my childhood and family....My whole family is centered around the kitchen. Everything. Everything we did was centered around a meal. So, for me, I just have great, great memories of it."
Eva certainly is cooking up a lot these days. In addition to being an actress, entrepreneur and mom, she recently executive produced the Gordita Chronicles with Zoe Saldana. She also continues to support causes close to her heart, including through her Eva Longoria Foundation and Casa Global Gift.
"This is my life's work," Eva said, "my charity work."