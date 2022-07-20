Greg Mathis Jr. Reveals His Dad Walked In On An Intimate Moment With Boyfriend Elliott

Watch : Greg Mathis Jr. Reveals Dad Walked in on Him & Boyfriend Elliot

Nothing kills the vibe more than a parent crashing sexy time.

Mathis Family Matters star Greg Mathis Jr. recalled the time his dad, Judge Greg Mathis, accidentally walked in on an intimate moment between him and his boyfriend, Elliott Cooper, exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"My dad ran up the steps and we didn't see him for the whole day," the reality star told Daily Pop co-hosts Loni Love and Jai Rodriguez. "It was done after that. We didn't talk about it. We didn't say nothing about it. We still ain't talk about it to this day."

Though the room had a lock on the door, Greg joked that his dad "does not have boundaries," saying, "If you watch the show, he is up in everybody's face."

The 33-year-old prefers to withhold the steamier aspects of his and Elliott's relationship from his dad, but he hasn't been afraid of opening up to him about his coming out journey on the E! series.