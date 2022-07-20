Greg Mathis Jr. Reveals His Dad Walked In On An Intimate Moment With Boyfriend Elliott

Nothing kills the vibe more than a parent crashing sexy time.
Mathis Family Matters star Greg Mathis Jr. recalled the time his dad, Judge Greg Mathis, accidentally walked in on an intimate moment between him and his boyfriend, Elliott Cooper, exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.
"My dad ran up the steps and we didn't see him for the whole day," the reality star told Daily Pop co-hosts Loni Love and Jai Rodriguez. "It was done after that. We didn't talk about it. We didn't say nothing about it. We still ain't talk about it to this day."
Though the room had a lock on the door, Greg joked that his dad "does not have boundaries," saying, "If you watch the show, he is up in everybody's face."
The 33-year-old prefers to withhold the steamier aspects of his and Elliott's relationship from his dad, but he hasn't been afraid of opening up to him about his coming out journey on the E! series.
When filming a conversation about his sexuality in the Mathis Family Matters series premiere—in which Greg Jr. admitted to hiding his true self from people outside of his inner circle, despite being out to his family for years—Greg Jr. told Daily Pop that he hadn't expected his dad's emotional reaction.
"I know my dad is a tough guy from the streets, so he tell me all the time, 'If somebody say something about you, I'mma send my goons after 'em,'" he shared. "So, when he started crying, I mean, that really touched me, and it just showed me that I was loved."
Sharing their relationship journey on TV has been something both Greg Jr. and Elliott hope inspires people, especially LGBTQ+ people in the Black community.
"That was the big thing with the show, especially for me, is just representation," Elliott shared. "I didn't see a lot when I was younger, and I didn't look for it either, to be honest. But now that we're just taking it upon ourselves to live our truths like that, I think it's beneficial."
As for whether one of them plans on popping the question any time soon? We may find out sooner than you think, as Elliott teased, "You gotta stay tuned."
Check out the full interview above.
Mathis Family Matters airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.