Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Will Penelope Featherington be the diamond of Bridgerton season three?

We think so, as a teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at the wallflower's transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.

We mean, the sweeping bangs and the smoky eye are not what we normally see on the soft-spoken Featherington daughter. This transformation isn't necessarily a surprise for fans of the Bridgerton books, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton—the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season—introduces a new look for Penelope.

In fact, Nicola told E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."

Of course, Penelope isn't the only one slated for a glow up, as Nicola teased that Luke Newton, who plays her other half, Colin Bridgerton, has big leading man energy this season.

"I saw a picture of [Luke] from a fitting today," she said at the time, "and they've taken him from boyband to leading man in a major way."