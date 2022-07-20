WATCH NOW

Peacock's Love Island USA Season Premiere

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, appears ready to step into the spotlight in this glimpse at production for season three of Bridgerton.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 20, 2022 7:15 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Will Penelope Featherington be the diamond of Bridgerton season three?

We think so, as a teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at the wallflower's transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.

We mean, the sweeping bangs and the smoky eye are not what we normally see on the soft-spoken Featherington daughter. This transformation isn't necessarily a surprise for fans of the Bridgerton books, as Romancing Mister Bridgerton—the Julia Quinn novel that inspired this season—introduces a new look for Penelope.

In fact, Nicola told E! News in May that season three will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."

Of course, Penelope isn't the only one slated for a glow up, as Nicola teased that Luke Newton, who plays her other half, Colin Bridgerton, has big leading man energy this season.

"I saw a picture of [Luke] from a fitting today," she said at the time, "and they've taken him from boyband to leading man in a major way."

photos
Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

So, what exactly can fans expect from the next installment? According to Netflix, Bridgerton season three follows Penelope as she finally moves on from her Colin crush. You can thank his nasty comments at the end of season two for that.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband," the streamer's description continued, "preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

Meanwhile, Colin is eager to win back Penelope's friendship, offering to mentor her throughout the next marriage season. But Netflix teased, "When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

2

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande

3

Bridgerton Season 3 Heats Up With New Eligible Bachelors

For everything we know about season three of Bridgerton, keep reading:

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney
Welcome to the Ton

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

2

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande

3

Bridgerton Season 3 Heats Up With New Eligible Bachelors

4

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

5

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2