Rihanna Steps Out to Support A$AP Rocky at 2022 Lollapalooza Set

It's only taken us about four, five seconds to love Rihanna's latest look.



A little more than two months after the singer welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky, the queen of fashion herself stepped out to attend the rapper's Lollapalooza set in Paris. For the July 16 show, Riri wore a long-sleeved Martine Rose track jacket, paired with what appeared to be black Adidas three-stripe leggings. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of black booties and tons of pearls.



It's the Grammy winner's second public outing since she and A$AP welcomed their first child in May of this year.



Before jet-setting to Lollapalooza last weekend, Rihanna's first public appearance since giving birth was when she accompanied the artist during a daytime outing in London. Their quick trip to the barber shop across the pond in early July was just hours before he hit the stage for the Wireless Festival.