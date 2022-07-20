Mercedes "MJ" Javid Addresses Shahs of Sunset Spinoff Rumors

Watch : Mercedes Javid Responds to Shahs of Sunset SPINOFF Potential

Maybe the sun hasn't set on these Shahs for good.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is addressing rumors of a potential Shahs of Sunset spinoff after the Bravo reality series was put on an "indefinite pause" earlier this year after nine seasons.

When E! News' Daily Pop caught up with MJ at the Schwartz & Sandy's opening party on July 19, she initially stayed tight-lipped, leading her husband Tommy Feight to joke, "That's the first time I've ever seen her at a loss for words."

However, MJ did share, "I would love to continue to tell our story because I know people love to relate to the realness we've always brought."

"A lot of people who do TV these days, they put on an act," she said at the event, which was by DailyMail.com and TMX. "But the only way we make TV over here is keeping it very real and relatable and fun and sexy and all the things that you want."