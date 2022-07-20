Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Teases Major Heartbreak in Season 10

WATCH NOW

By Allison Crist Jul 20, 2022
A lot has changed since Vanderpump Rules was last on air—most of all for co-stars and now-exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

The two announced their divorce in March, meaning the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season will document the ramifications of their decision and all of the heavy emotions that've come with it. Schwartz gave E! News' Daily Pop a glimpse at just how visceral he expects the new episodes to be in a recent interview. "You see this?" he asked, gesturing toward his heart. "You'll see this get torn out, thrown on the floor and stomped on."

"Just kidding!" Schwartz quickly added. "I love you, Katie. I'm just joking." 

The restauranter was side by side with his business partner and BFF Tom Sandoval as they prepared to celebrate the grand opening of their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, with a party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX. Much of the Vanderpump Rules cast was in attendance—as were Bravo's cameras—and while Sandoval was more tightlipped about what's to come on season 10, he did assure fans that they won't shy away from showing the hard times.  

"You get to see us go through these times and changes in life," Sandoval told E! News at the opening party. "You'll always see us being honest and transparent and open."

Lisa Vanderpump herself echoed this sentiment, explaining that while the cast has always documented the ups and the downs, the stakes are a lot higher now. "Before they used to argue over ridiculous things [like] who's flirting with who," Lisa said. "But now it's much more serious issues, even though they still have a lot of fun. They're opening businesses, there's been divorce, there's been some hard breakups to watch. It's definitely changed."

Watch: Lisa Vanderpump Loves Being "Nanny Pinky" to Grandson Theodore

And not just for Katie and Schwartz, either. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy announced they had broken off their engagement at Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion, meaning she'll be single for the first time ever on the show (James, however, already has a new girlfriend). 

"We're being cordial," Raquel told E! News of filming with her ex. "Last week was a new kind of situation to be in but so far, so good."

Added the former pageant contestant, "I'm just going with the flow and I'm trying to have fun. It's a new vibe for me and I'm finding my own independence."

The same could be said for Lala Kent, who also broke off an engagement last year. She and ex Randell Emmett share a 16-month-old daughter, Ocean, but a dramatic split and subsequent cheating allegations against Randall mean they're strictly "parallel parents." 

"We rarely communicate," Lala told E! News, "and if we do, it's a couple sentences and then I check in with the nanny. There's no issues and we keep it brief and that's how I want it to stay."

Otherwise, she added, "I'm in a good place." 

Watch: Ariana Madix Dishes on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Hear from more Vanderpump Rules stars in the above E! News interviews. Then, catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

