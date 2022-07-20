H.E.R. to Play Belle in ABC's Beauty and the Beast Musical

Watch : "Beauty and the Beast" Director on First Time Seeing Emma as Belle

ABC has found its beauty.

The network announced July 20 that Grammy Award-winner H.E.R. will play Belle in the upcoming musical Beauty and the Beast, executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton. The role of the Beast hasn't been announced.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!" H.E.R. said in a statement. "I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

The musical's Dec. 15 release is timed to the 30th anniversary of the 1991 movie becoming the first animated film nominated for Best Picture at the 64th Annual Academy awards. Because of this special milestone, the musical will feature a blend of animated and live-action scenes.