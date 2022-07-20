Tom Bergeron Weighs in On Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron is tap dancing over this Dancing With the Stars casting news.
The former host, 67, shared his excitement about the dance competition's latest announcement that Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, will co-host Season 31 alongside Tyra Banks.
"Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here's the other one," Tom wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Congratulations, buddy!"
Alongside his well-wishes, Tom also showed his support by including two photos of him and Alfonso laughing together throughout the years, including one from when Alfonso was a contestant on the show.
It's safe to say the new host was definitely feeling the love. In the post's comment section, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star wrote, "I just hope I can make you proud."
But there was no need to worry. As it turns out, Tom already has full confidence in him, commenting back, "I have no doubt."
Alfonso has already proven himself on the Dancing With the Stars dancefloor. Not only did he and his partner Witney Carson win season 19 of the series, but he's also made appearances as both a guest judge and substitute host in the years since taking home the Mirrorball.
Now, he's ready to make his return alongside Tyra as the show moves to Disney+.
"I love Dancing With the Stars so much, this season I asked for a front row seat," Alfonso shared in a sweet Instagram video. "I am so excited to be the new co-host of Dancing With the Stars and I'm as excited as all of you to see this season's contestants compete for the Mirrorball."
Tom hosted Dancing With the Stars for 15 years before he and co-host Erin Andrews announced that they would be exiting the show back in 2020.
"Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," Bergeron tweeted at the time. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"