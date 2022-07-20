Tom Bergeron Weighs in On Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting Dancing With the Stars

Watch : What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Tom Bergeron is tap dancing over this Dancing With the Stars casting news.

The former host, 67, shared his excitement about the dance competition's latest announcement that Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, will co-host Season 31 alongside Tyra Banks.

"Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here's the other one," Tom wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Congratulations, buddy!"

Alongside his well-wishes, Tom also showed his support by including two photos of him and Alfonso laughing together throughout the years, including one from when Alfonso was a contestant on the show.

It's safe to say the new host was definitely feeling the love. In the post's comment section, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star wrote, "I just hope I can make you proud."

But there was no need to worry. As it turns out, Tom already has full confidence in him, commenting back, "I have no doubt."