HBO Shares Behind the Scenes Pic of Blackpink's Jennie Kim on The Idol Set

HBO confirmed Blackpink singer Jennie Kim is starring opposite Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily Depp in the Sam Levinson series The Idol.

HBO is tapping real-life pop star Jennie Kim for the new series The Idol.

The network released the first teaser for the upcoming show, starring Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily Depp, July 17, and fans spotted the Blackpink member playing a background dancer in the video. With the cat out of the bag, HBO confirmed July 18 that the K-pop singer is a cast member, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of Jennie on set.

The Idol marks one of Jennie's first ever acting roles, although it's not the first time she's been in front of the camera, of course. She previously starred in the reality series Village Survival, The Eight and Blackpink documentaries. "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series," she told the Korean news site Yonhap. "I feel very excited. I'll work hard, so please watch me with affection."

This role is rather fitting for Jennie, with the series following up and coming pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily. Less relatable for Jennie is Jocelyn's turbulent relationship with a self-help guru (The Weeknd).

In fact, The Idol features quite a few musicians. Obviously, there's The Weeknd, as well as indie singers Troye SivanSuzanna Son and Tunde Adebimpe

The series looks decidedly raunchier than Sam Levinson's other HBO show Euphoria, with the actors doing lines of cocaine and provocatively dancing in the trailer. Further proof that The Idol is NSFW? It's described in the preview as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

So yeah, you're going to wanna watch this one without your parents. 

