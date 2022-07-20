HBO Shares Behind the Scenes Pic of Blackpink's Jennie Kim on The Idol Set

Watch : Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter

HBO is tapping real-life pop star Jennie Kim for the new series The Idol.

The network released the first teaser for the upcoming show, starring Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily Depp, July 17, and fans spotted the Blackpink member playing a background dancer in the video. With the cat out of the bag, HBO confirmed July 18 that the K-pop singer is a cast member, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of Jennie on set.

The Idol marks one of Jennie's first ever acting roles, although it's not the first time she's been in front of the camera, of course. She previously starred in the reality series Village Survival, The Eight and Blackpink documentaries. "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series," she told the Korean news site Yonhap. "I feel very excited. I'll work hard, so please watch me with affection."

This role is rather fitting for Jennie, with the series following up and coming pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily. Less relatable for Jennie is Jocelyn's turbulent relationship with a self-help guru (The Weeknd).