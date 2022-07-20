Brad Pitt Has the Best Response to Question Over His Bullet Train Premiere Kilt

Watch : Why Brad Pitt Thinks He's on His Last Leg in Hollywood

Brad Pitt is making his own fashion statement.

For the July 19 Berlin premiere of Bullet Train, the 58-year-old tried to beat the heat by wearing a linen outfit, complete with a loose brown jacket, a pink button-up shirt, and a pair of motorcycle boots.

However, Brad's brown linen kilt was the talk of the red carpet. And when a reporter for The Associated Press asked the actor why he chose to wear a kilt to the premiere, he simply responded, "The breeze. The breeze."

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts about the Inglorious Basterds actor's new look. One person tweeted, "So is Brad Pitt going to try to make kilts happen or…," while another wrote, "I imagine social media will be extremely calm about Brad Pitt wearing a skirt to a film premiere but I will say straight off I love it."

Brad's fashion choice came nearly 20 years after he predicted that skirts would become a new trend for men in the future.