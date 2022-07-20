WATCH NOW

Proof Landon Barker's Baseball Outing With Charli D'Amelio's Family Was a Home Run

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio appeared to have a ball at the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles July 19. A source told E! News in June that the two are in the "early stages of dating."

Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Forget stealing home. Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio are stealing each other's hearts.

The musician and the TikToker, both 18, attended the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles July 19. Joined by her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, as well as by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Charli and Landon watched the American League beat the National League with a final score of three to two.

While it's unclear which team they were rooting for, one thing is for sure: Landon and Charli are fans of each other. So much so, in fact, that the social media star later posted a photo of Travis Barker's son wearing a "Charli Fan" T-shirt with hearts. 

The day before the game, Charli and Landon attended Michael's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House. And they weren't the only stars in attendance. Travis Scott, Kesha, J Balvin, Alyssa Milano, Winnie Harlow, Rachel Lindsay, James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr. and Offset were also among the celebrity guests.

A source confirmed to E! News in June that Charli and Landon are in the "early stages of dating." Over the past month, the two have been spotted on several outings together. For instance, Charli attended the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection in Hollywood, Calif. June 14.

Instagram

"It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness told E! News, "and it was important to him that Charli was included."

In addition, the duo were spotted holding hands while leaving Machine Gun Kelly's after-party for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York June 28. And just a few days ago, Landon and Charli posted photos and videos from a night out with friends

Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

So overall, it looks like things are going well for this team.

