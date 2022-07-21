Proof Ciara and Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 ESPYS Are a Level Up

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to be on top of their game.



For the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the couple arrived on the red carpet together in stylish fashion. The "Level Up" singer turned heads with her plunging neckline and bedazzled silver bustier paired with diamond jewelry. As for Russell's ensemble, the football star chose to put his own spin on the suit game with his own unique ensemble.



It's worth noting that this won't be the only time that fans will see the couple during the sports-centric ceremony. Both Ciara, 36, and Russell, 33, will serve as individual presenters for two awards, respectively.



As sports fans will also note, as a football star, Russell is no stranger to the annual celebration, with the Denver Broncos quarterback having already won two ESPY awards. In 2013, he nabbed an award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, which was followed by another award for Best NFL Player the following year.