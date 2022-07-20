See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

Watch : North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok

Working at the car wash, yeah!

North West and Penelope Disick had some fun with suds as they hosted a driveway car wash at one of their homes in Southern California.

In an adorable TikTok video, set to Elie Goulding's song "Lights," the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen having a blast as they excitedly scrub down and hose off a huge black Range Rover.

In the July 19 clip, Penelope steals the show, singing along to the track and working her best moves on the hood of the luxury car, including cute kicks and snazzy spins.

The BFF cousins' make-shift car wash comes hot-on-the-heels of Penelope's all-pink birthday pool party. The backyard bash, hosted on July 7, featured tons of sweet treats, a yummy confetti cake, heart-shaped pool floats and an epic inflatable water slide.