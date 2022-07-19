LeAnn Rimes Reflects on "Dark" Time Period Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

LeAnn Rimes is ready to look back on her mental health journey over the past decade.
In a new interview, the singer discussed how having risen to fame at the young age of 13 affected her in the future.
"Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness," she said in a July 15 interview with Insider,"I think it was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it."
In 2012, LeAnn made the decision to seek professional help and checked into a treatment center the day after her 30th birthday, her publicist told E! News at the time.
"I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," she explained in her new interview. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was."
She added, "It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself."
Now, LeAnn is reclaiming her life in the spotlight and celebrating her career.
This year marks the 25th anniversary since the release of her debut album Blue. In May, the Grammy-Award winning artist gushed about the accomplishment, and the commencement of her the story…so far tour in an interview with E! News.
"It's really cool to see people instantly relate to the songs," she said at the time. "It's a true celebration of music and life and survival."