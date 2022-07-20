Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Watch : "Inventing Anna": See Pics of the REAL Anna Sorokin

Alexis Floyd is staying in Shondaland.

That's right, the breakout star of Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna has found her next gig within the Shondaland portfolio: Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy. According to Deadline, Floyd—who played Neff Davis on Inventing Anna—is slated to join the new season's cast as a series regular, playing a new surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The character, named Simone Griffin, is described by the publication as a "funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic." In fact, it seems Dr. Griffin has ties to the famous Seattle-based hospital. Per the report, the character initially didn't want to be placed at Grey Sloan "because of a painful personal history with the hospital."

This could be in reference to one of the show's many tragedies, including a mass shooting, a Ferry crash, a flooding and two ambulance crashes. We are delighted by this Grey's Anatomy update, as a new surgical resident means the hospital's program is up and running again.

Reminder: The season 18 finale featured Grey Sloan being ordered to shut down their residency program and rebuild it.