Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Alexis Floyd is staying in Shondaland.
That's right, the breakout star of Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna has found her next gig within the Shondaland portfolio: Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy. According to Deadline, Floyd—who played Neff Davis on Inventing Anna—is slated to join the new season's cast as a series regular, playing a new surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
The character, named Simone Griffin, is described by the publication as a "funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic." In fact, it seems Dr. Griffin has ties to the famous Seattle-based hospital. Per the report, the character initially didn't want to be placed at Grey Sloan "because of a painful personal history with the hospital."
This could be in reference to one of the show's many tragedies, including a mass shooting, a Ferry crash, a flooding and two ambulance crashes. We are delighted by this Grey's Anatomy update, as a new surgical resident means the hospital's program is up and running again.
Reminder: The season 18 finale featured Grey Sloan being ordered to shut down their residency program and rebuild it.
Floyd is equally excited about her new role, noting in a statement, "Grey's Anatomy, like all of Shonda's canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability. Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it's gonna be wicked fun."
In addition to Inventing Anna, Floyd is known for her work on The Bold Type, The Good Fight and Dickinson.
As for when you can expect season 19 of Grey's Anatomy? The next installment of the medical drama will arrive on ABC Oct. 6 alongside its sister series Station 19.
On bringing back Grey's Anatomy for another historic season, Rhimes said in a statement, "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."
Looks like Grey's Anatomy isn't facing a code blue anytime soon.