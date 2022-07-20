This Indoor Bug Trapper With 37,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $34

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're sitting on your patio enjoying a breezy summer day, when suddenly, your leg starts to feel itchy in one spot...then another...and another. We can all agree that mosquito bites are one of the most irritating things that can happen to you over summer. But thanks to Amazon, we found a product that shoppers say will change your life for the better this summer.
The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap features "triple trapping power" that first attracts bugs through UV light, sucks them in with a fan and traps them at the bottom with sticky blue boards. Unlike other products, this doesn't use a zapper. But it does use glue boards that remain sticky for months. Not only that, the bug trapper itself looks pretty stylish. You won't feel the need to hide it away some place where bugs don't usually go. It's no wonder this has over 37,000 five-star reviews.
Best part is, it's on sale right now for $34. So if you have a pesky bug problem that you don't want to deal with any longer, we recommend snagging one of these "life changing" products for yourself below.
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap
The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap was designed to trap fruit flies, gnats, mosquitos and more. Amazon shoppers love how quiet it is. Plus, many say it really works wonders at making your home bug-free. The bug trapper is originally $50, but you can get it on sale for $34. Just be sure to check off the extra 25% off coupon to get that really great price.
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think of this bug trapper? Check out the following reviews.
"We have two toddler girls who kept having these horrible red welts on their skin that we would find in the morning. Turns out, like their mother, they are highly sensitive to mosquito bites. Out of desperation we bought this little guy and since then, not one bite. Only the great satisfaction of seeing the machine's overnight 'kills.' We hate mosquitoes and so we are very happy with this product. We now have three."
"I love everything about this product. Within two days it almost got rid of my gnat issues. I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this wonderful KATCHY thank you!!!"
"So I will be honest and say I was quite skeptical of this product because of the price. I decided to take a leap and buy one for the pet room. I sometimes get a fruit fly problem in there from them trying to breed in my enclosures and it's really annoying. Literally first 30 seconds I had this unit plugged in I caught six fruit flies! I am amazed at how well this works and how many fruit flies it is catching. I am definitely buying another one of these when I can. The unit is pretty quiet even on strong mode. It sounds like a small fan, so makes good white noise and the light isn't overpowering so my animals don't mind either. Thank you KATCHY!"
"This is quiet and effective. We have problems with bugs and mosquitoes inside. I got this a couple of months ago and it really works! No poison, not a lot of noise, etc. I put it near where I work and move it into the bedroom at night. I have a lot fewer bites now!"
"This. Changed. Everything. I live in Texas and would wake up every day with dozens of bites all over my legs and feet where they stick out of the covers. It was getting so bad that I became completely scarred up, constantly itchy and swollen. I don't know why mosquitos are so weirdly attracted to me but it's awful and I couldn't take it anymore. I was skeptical because I know mosquitos aren't GENERALLY attracted to light like other flying pests. But in less than two days, my house was free of mosquitos and even caught three giant flies that my cat couldn't even catch! This thing does it all. My only complaint is that if you have it in your room, it can be a bit bright but there are two settings and that helps a lot. Totally minor. This has changed my life. I'm no longer dousing myself in bug spray every night just to be able to sleep."
