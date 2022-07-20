This $7 Liquid Foundation Has Over 77K 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

You don't have to take our word for it. Check out what people are saying about this foundation.

"I have used this product for about three years now and wouldn't ever change. I am 65 and it doesn't settle in wrinkles and it has great coverage... not too heavy and not too light."

"I love this foundation. This is the first foundation I have tried that has matched my skin so closely. It gives me medium to light coverage which I personally love since I like wearing this during the summer time. I have acne scars that I really don't love. They make me feel self conscious about myself. But this product provided coverage over them. In the two photos linked I only used foundation no concealer around my cheeks and forehead. The first pic is before and the second pic is after I applied foundation to problem areas. You can obviously see the coverage this foundation gave me. Also what tops it all is that this foundation is matte! I have very oily skin so this thing is my holy grail. If you are wondering whether to get it just read this review. It goes on and blends flawlessly. I bought another bottle just because I love it so much! (Btw I got the color 330 Toffee Caramel)"

"If you have oily skin, this product may work for you! I bought 2 colors because I wasn't sure about the match, and I end up using them together. It's matte, lightweight foundation that stays on and feels like a second skin... in the best way! I didn't use primer or setting powder and it lasted through a 5 Finger Death Punch, Bad Wolves, and Breaking Benjamin outdoor concert! It is buildable coverage that smoothed out unevenness and a thin layer and covers the red in my face! I will definitely buy again!!! The reason I only gave it 4 stars is because one of the bottles has less in it than the other one, but it doesn't look like it leaked out at all. Not sure what's up with that, but the product itself was amazing! The first picture is me without makeup on. You can see how red my face is. The second photo is right before the concert, and the last photo is after the concert! Just a tad bit of oil coming through, but it's still on my face and I don't look like an oil slick!"

"I've purchased this foundation so many times already and I thought why not let everyone one how much you love it? I love it. I recommend this foundation to every one of my friends and they have loved it too. Doesn't matter if your skin is oily or dry - mine is extremely dry and sensitive. You need to make it part of your makeup collection. It has a medium coverage. My skin has been pretty clear lately so just a few dots on my faces will cover everything. Even though I have dry skin it doesn't make me look flat or cakey. It looks really natural. Since it doesn't have SPF you won't have to worry about flash photography, it looks amazing.

Ok, let's talk about the packaging for a second, I HATE IT. The price is varies depending on where you buy it, I found it cheaper here on Amazon and I've been purchasing my back ups here since then. I'm in the shade 220 natural beige and use MAC NC37, Loreal true match W4, Milani conceal + perfect 03 light beige, too faced peach perfect natural beige."

"I'm have worn mac and estee launder for 10 years.. I am one who have oily skin. But today let me tell y'all this foundation is the bomb. This make up held up & didn't move on my oily skin. I have never thought that this foundation for the price looks & feels so good on my skin. It is not at all heavy on my skin, I'm amazed.. In mac foundation I am a nc 50 , and estee lauder im a 6n2..truffle.. For this foundation im a cappuccino and I love it."

"This product is great. I have tried multiple foundations from high end ($65-$70) to these price range foundations. I have been using a competitors brand for about 2 years now. I have adult acne (nodulars and cysts). It can be very difficult to find a foundation that has full coverage and does not clog my pores more. I was hesitating trying this foundation...fearing a breakout.

I was not disappointed. This makeup wears great. And the longer I wore the better it looked without emphasizing any lines/wrinkles. The picture provided is with one layer of the foundation (no primer). As you add additional layers the foundation does not appear cakey. I had no additional breakouts after using this product several times. I purchased multiple colors due to never being able to match my foundations well. From left to right on my arm and the foundations I have 120, 115, 105. 105 worked great for me. I will continue to purchase this excellent product."

"Love this makeup feels very light but has good coverage. Not cakey."

After watching numerous YouTube videos on the best drugstore liquid foundation, I decided to go with the Maybelline FitMe matte and poreless. I usually wear powder bare minerals make up but my skin has been changing and not working well with the powder any more. I also have oily/combination skin and the matte aspect appealed to me. I also saw so many reviews of this on you tube which made me really want to try it.

"I really like the foundation. It's light on the skin yet buildable for coverage. I have acne so that was important to me. Definitely has a matte finish to it without needing a setting powder. It also does hide my pores. I bought two colors because I wasn't sure which would match. Turns out mixing them gives me a perfect match. I've attached photos of the two colors on my arm. The lighter color is Natural Ivory (right) and the darker is Nude Beige. The lighting is from outside, the colors may look different in other lighting. Nude Beige looks darker than it did online, it's more for someone who has a tan. And the Natural Ivory has peachy undertones."