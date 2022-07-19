Nordstrom Rack's Limited-Time Home Sale: Score $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As it turns out, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't the only big sale happening right now! If you want to score some seriously good home deals, we've got a sale you don't want to miss.

Nordstrom Rack is holding an extra 20% off sale on select home styles, and everything you need from kitchen essentials to bed sheets are included in the sale. With the added 20% off discount, we found deals over 80% off!

If you know someone who's moving to a new place this summer, the Nordstrom Rack Home Sale has a ton of great gift options for housewarming gifts. For instance, there's this 2-piece jewelry dish set from Kate Spade that's originally $40 but on sale now for $9. You can also get this $350 Viking knife set for just $80, and it even comes complete with a case!

The sale is happening from now until July 21, so that only gives you a couple of days to shop. If you need some ideas on what's worth getting, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.