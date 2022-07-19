Nordstrom Rack's Limited-Time Home Sale: Score $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As it turns out, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't the only big sale happening right now! If you want to score some seriously good home deals, we've got a sale you don't want to miss.
Nordstrom Rack is holding an extra 20% off sale on select home styles, and everything you need from kitchen essentials to bed sheets are included in the sale. With the added 20% off discount, we found deals over 80% off!
If you know someone who's moving to a new place this summer, the Nordstrom Rack Home Sale has a ton of great gift options for housewarming gifts. For instance, there's this 2-piece jewelry dish set from Kate Spade that's originally $40 but on sale now for $9. You can also get this $350 Viking knife set for just $80, and it even comes complete with a case!
The sale is happening from now until July 21, so that only gives you a couple of days to shop. If you need some ideas on what's worth getting, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.
Viking 8-Piece Steak Knife Set
Looking for a good housewarming gift? We've got an idea right here! You can score this $350 Viking steak knife set for just $80. The set comes with eight high carbon, German stainless steel steak knives packaged neatly in a rubberwood case. It's ready to be gifted!
Kate Spade Sweet Talk Wonder, Wander Dish Set
Place jewelry and other trinkets onto these cute Kate Spade dishes. They're originally $40, but you can get the set for just $9.
Modern Threads Cable Knit Throw
This gorgeous cable knit throw by Modern Threads comes in four colors. It's cozy, cute and on sale now for less than $50. Considering the original price is nearly $180, you're scoring a huge discount.
BergHOFF 2-Piece Enamel on Cast Iron Set, Blue
Just one BergHOFF pan at other well-known home and kitchen stores will set you back around $130. To get this two-piece set of cast iron pans for just $72 is an incredible deal.
Homespun Solid Sheet 4-Piece Set
It's a great time to buy new sheets. Right now, you can get a queen sized sheet set from Homespun for as low as $15! There are six colors to choose from, but the snow option will score you the best deal.
Soho Metal Plant Stand
This sleek metal plant stand is originally $123 but is on sale today for $36. It's the chicest way to hold your plants, and that sale price is pretty affordable!
TZUMI Color Galaxy Light Projector
Nordstrom Rack shoppers can't get enough of the TZUMI Color Galaxy Light Projector. It offers three light modes: laser, pattern light and ocean wave. It creates a pretty starry atmosphere, which makes it a perfect option for a night light. In fact one reviewer wrote, "I love how clearly it looks like a vibrant galaxy, perfect for kids at nighttime was easy to turn on and off and the whole family loves it."
Sorbus Bathroom Tower Shelf with Hamper - Black
Keep your bathroom neat and organized with this bathroom tower shelf with hamper. The color is versatile, making it perfect for any bathroom. Best part is, it's on sale now for $36.
Deny Designs Avenie Retro Summer Sweet Sunset Floor Pillow
Add a touch of summer to your living room with this retro-inspired sunset floor pillow. It was designed to be overstuffed for extra comfort and the dimensions are 26" x 26" x 7". You can add it to your home today for $43.
Ridel Ti Amo Red Wine Glasses - Set of 4
If you're in the market for new wine glasses, you can get this set of four for $14 today. That's over 80% off the original price.
Sorbus Macrame Hanging Hammock Chair
Take a nice relaxing break outside in this boho-cool macrame hanging hammock chair. It's originally $215 but you can get it on sale today for $115.
14-inch Olive Branch in Ceramic Pot
Artificial plants are a great way to brighten up your living space. Plus, they require the minimal amount of effort! During the Nordstrom Rack home sale, you can get this 14-inch olive brand in pot for $32.
