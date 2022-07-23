The Challenge's Derrick Kosinski Marries Nicole Gruman: All the Details On Their Wedding

Watch : The Challenge Returns, Baffling Brides & The One That Got Away

The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski is officially off the market.

E! News can exclusively confirm the MTV reality star married Nicole Gruman on Friday, July 22 near Long Island, New York.

"A lot of things excite me about marrying Nicole!" Derrick shared with E! News. "Aside from continuing to build our home together, the thought of extending our family tree, traveling to the next new adventure—whether it's on the next Target run or our honeymoon to St. Lucia—I'm excited to do all the laughing along the way!"

With help from Kristin Buonaiuto from Eventful Days, Derrick and Nicole were able to follow a traditional wedding theme that exceeded expectations for guests including The Challenge stars Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Kenny Santucci, Yes Duffy, Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono.

"My hope for our wedding day was for us to be surrounded by our favorite people who have given us much love and support upon our journey together," Nicole shared. "It was most important to me that the whole wedding planning process focused on the love Derrick and I have for one another."