You Won't Believe What Comic-Con Looked Like a Decade Ago

Comic-Con 2012 was a pop culture lover's dream.

Some of the most iconic shows of the past decade were still on television, including Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Dexter. Fans were able to attend panels for these shows, giving them the chance to ask questions about episodes new and old. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston even showed up in their yellow hazmat costumes.

On the movie front, there was a sneak peek of Breaking Dawn: Part II, which was followed by a panel discussion with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Stephenie Meyer and Mackenzie Foy. You can only imagine how excited fans were to see their Twilight favs IRL.

And it wouldn't be a true Comic-Con without Marvel. Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr. made an appearance to promote Iron Man 3, where they teased the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's almost like they were in Phase One of Marvel's expansion.