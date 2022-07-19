Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is feelin' so cool in the 305.
On July 17, the Game of Thrones star stepped out for the first time since welcoming her second child with husband Joe Jonas.
The 26-year-old was spotted wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and matching heels. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a colorful handbag that perfectly matched her lollipop. Yes, we're a sucker for the whole ensemble.
Not far behind was Joe, who dressed casually in denim jeans, a blue T-shirt and sneakers. While it's unclear what brought the pair to Miami—well, there is that epic mansion—the couple has a lot to celebrate in their family.
Representatives confirmed to People on July 14 that the pair welcomed their baby girl. The duo is also parents to 23-month-old Willa Jonas. And although Joe and Sophie aren't ready to share additional details about their newest family member, the parents can't help but celebrate their love story online.
Just last week, Joe surprised fans when he posted a touching video filled with couple moments. The Instagram post, which was shared to the tune of his rock band DNCE's song "Got Me Good," featured clips of him and Sophie in bed cuddling together and images from their 2019 Las Vegas wedding.
"Started from the bottom now we're here," Joe captioned the July 15 video. "I want to see your love story."
While some fans may wish the couple made their personal life a bit more public, Sophie previously said she is very careful about when she steps out for a major event.
"I'm very protective of the life we've built," she told Elle UK in May. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers."
Sophie added, "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool." We think some fans may respectfully disagree.