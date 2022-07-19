Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner is feelin' so cool in the 305.

On July 17, the Game of Thrones star stepped out for the first time since welcoming her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

The 26-year-old was spotted wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and matching heels. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a colorful handbag that perfectly matched her lollipop. Yes, we're a sucker for the whole ensemble.

Not far behind was Joe, who dressed casually in denim jeans, a blue T-shirt and sneakers. While it's unclear what brought the pair to Miami—well, there is that epic mansion—the couple has a lot to celebrate in their family.

Representatives confirmed to People on July 14 that the pair welcomed their baby girl. The duo is also parents to 23-month-old Willa Jonas. And although Joe and Sophie aren't ready to share additional details about their newest family member, the parents can't help but celebrate their love story online.