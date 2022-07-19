Sarah Hyland Says This Was the "Wildest" Part of Her Bachelorette Party

Watch : Sarah Hyland Spills Bachelorette Party SECRETS

Sarah Hyland and her friends had a wild time at her recent bachelorette party. But the craziest thing they got up to might not be what you'd expect.

"The wildest thing that happened was that we were dancing on tables singing musical theater," the Modern Family actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 19. "I did the entire Chicago soundtrack by myself. Is that sad or is that everything? I think it's everything."

With talented pals like Vanessa Hudgens—who gifted the group with matching swimsuits—in her bridal party, it's no surprise that Sarah and her crew busted out some songs on her pre-wedding getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico.

"I just have the greatest friends in the entire world," the 31-year-old gushed. "It was just truly, truly magical."

Sarah's been engaged to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams since 2019, and after delaying their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're finally set to tie the knot. But she told Daily Pop that she doesn't think their relationship will change much after saying "I do," believing that to be a good thing.