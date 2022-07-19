Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

"We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight," Peacock and Universal Television said in a statement to E! News. "He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak's family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."

The comic was also lauded for having voiced the character of Devon on the Netflix series Big Mouth, where he additionally served as a writer on five seasons of the animated show.

Other projects of Knight's include being a writer on Lucas Bros Moving Co., Black-ish and Immoral Compass.

In the wake of his passing, his fellow comedians mourned his loss.

"Man this is a tough one," said Pete Davidson in a statement posted by his friend Dave Sirus on Instagram. "I started comedy with Jak Knight. He was funnier than all of us and was going to do major things. I used to get so jealous watching him perform because we were the same age and he would blow me off the stage every night."