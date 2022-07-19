See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show

Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up.

As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.

However, Jennifer's subtle sign of support for her ex (the two were married from 2000 until their separation in 2005) may not be all that surprising to fans, considering the two have remained good friends since their split. In fact, after the two reunited during a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High last year, the actress recalled that the encounter was far from awkward.

"It was absolutely fun," she said during a June 2021 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."