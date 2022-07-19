Ana de Armas Rivals Male Co-Stars in Sexy Suit at The Gray Man Berlin Premiere

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Mark our words, Ana de Armas' menswear look will have everyone following suit!

The actress stepped out in style at the Berlin premiere of the Netflix film, The Gray Man, wearing a sleek and sexy custom three-piece navy blue suit. Ahead of the movie screening at the Zoo Palast cinema, Ana showcased the dazzling Louis Vuitton ensemble, which she paired with shiny silver heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

The longline blazer with peak lapels gave the look a more androgynous feel that perfectly complemented the slim-fitted trousers and tailored vest. She was styled by Samantha McMillen.

The Blonde actress' effortless wavy ponytail and bold red lip made her fashion moment all the more effortless. And dare we say Ana's suit rivaled her co-stars' attire, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page?

"Thank you Berlin for all the love!" she captioned her July 18 Instagram, alongside photos of her glamorous look. "I had an amazing time last night. Enjoy the movie."