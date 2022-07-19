The Voice and AGT Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Fans of America's Got Talent and The Voice are remembering Nolan Neal.

The singer, who was a contestant on both talent competition series, died July 18, the Davidson County Medical Examiner in Tennessee confirmed to E! News. He was 41 years old.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Police told TMZ that Nolan's roommate called them after finding his body in a bedroom. E! News has reached out to Davidson County authorities but has yet to hear back.

Nolan tried out for season 10 of The Voice in 2016. While he didn't make it past the blind auditions, he came back to compete on season 11 later that year, turning all four coaches' chairs with his rendition of Elton John's song "Tiny Dancer" and joining Adam Levine's team. Nolan, who was also at one time a touring member of the rock band Hinder, was eliminated during the knockout round.

Four years later, Nolan appeared on America's Got Talent. During his audition, the musician explained he wanted to appear on the show to share his story of what he went through, including his father dying by suicide and his personal battle with substance abuse. Nolan performed his original song "Lost," noting he wrote it after finishing treatment and that it was the first song he wrote sober. He received a standing ovation from the audience and went on to compete in several more rounds before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.