Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Battle

Watch : Justin Bieber Updates Fans on Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is ready to get back on the road.

On July 19, a rep for the "Peaches" singer, 28, told Variety that his Justice World Tour will resume on July 31 after several North American dates were canceled last month due to his recent Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.

Justin's tour—which had 75 scheduled dates—will continue in Italy with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival. He will then have five more dates in Europe before heading to South America in September. The tour will also have stops in South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before heading back to Europe in December.

In June, the two-time Grammy winner postponed his remaining North American tour dates after announcing that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic. The illness can cause a painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing damage in the affected ear.