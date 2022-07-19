Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Battle

Justin Bieber is ready to get back on the road.
On July 19, a rep for the "Peaches" singer, 28, told Variety that his Justice World Tour will resume on July 31 after several North American dates were canceled last month due to his recent Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.
Justin's tour—which had 75 scheduled dates—will continue in Italy with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival. He will then have five more dates in Europe before heading to South America in September. The tour will also have stops in South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before heading back to Europe in December.
In June, the two-time Grammy winner postponed his remaining North American tour dates after announcing that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic. The illness can cause a painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing damage in the affected ear.
"This is pretty serious as you can see," Justin explained in a June 10 Instagram video. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."
Three days later, the "Yummy" singer gave his fans an update on his health scare, writing on his Instagram Stories, "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
So far, there has been no update on when the North American dates will be rescheduled.