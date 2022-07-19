Gavin Rossdale Says His Love Is "Ocean-Sized" In Rare Photo With All 4 of His Kids

For Gavin Rossdale, it seems it's all about the little things.
The Bush frontman gave his Instagram fans and followers a rare glimpse inside his family life, as he posted a sweet snap with his four children: Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13 and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7—whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani—and daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from his previous relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.
"Welcome to my world," the 55-year-old singer captioned his July 19 photo. "The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me .oh the joy they bring...My love is indeed ocean sized."
Gavin made sure to also shout out his dog Chewy, commenting that he was in the picture on the "bottom left."
The British singer tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, it appears Gavin makes exceptions for special occasions with his children. Back in January, he celebrated Daisy's birthday with a heartwarming message and family portrait.
"Happy birthday @daisylowe," Gavin wrote. "What a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister."
He concluded, "We love you so much and we are in awe of you...enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love."
In April 2020, Gavin reflected on the challenges of co-parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially as his sons spent more time with Gwen and Blake Shelton on the country singer's Oklahoma ranch.
"They are on a 10,000-acre lot," Gavin said on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. "I think it's OK for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody."
"I know who's around me and know who's bringing the corona—no one," he continued, "but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they're coming back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with so it's a tricky one with all divorced parents."
While Gavin joked that the time alone allowed him to "play that guitar more," he added, "But now I'm like, 'I prefer it when they're around.'"