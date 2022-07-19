Why Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Got Plastic Surgery on Just One Ear

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Listen up, because Lala Kent is sharing the story behind her unique plastic surgery procedure.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed in a hilarious post-op Instagram video in June that she not only got a boob job, but also had work done on her left ear, something she said was a big insecurity of hers in a recent interview.

"Since I was a little kid [I wanted to fix my left ear]," she told US Weekly on July 18. "There were so many insecurities that I've had throughout my lifetime that I've gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them. And I was like, 'If I can fix it, I'm going to.' Now I never wear my hair down."

Now with her ear pinned back, the Bravo star is feeling better than ever. "Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back," she stated. "I'm telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She's so cute."