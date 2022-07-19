Why Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Got Plastic Surgery on Just One Ear

Listen up, because Lala Kent is sharing the story behind her unique plastic surgery procedure.
The Vanderpump Rules star revealed in a hilarious post-op Instagram video in June that she not only got a boob job, but also had work done on her left ear, something she said was a big insecurity of hers in a recent interview.
"Since I was a little kid [I wanted to fix my left ear]," she told US Weekly on July 18. "There were so many insecurities that I've had throughout my lifetime that I've gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them. And I was like, 'If I can fix it, I'm going to.' Now I never wear my hair down."
Now with her ear pinned back, the Bravo star is feeling better than ever. "Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back," she stated. "I'm telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She's so cute."
As for her breast implants? "Oh my gosh. I love my new boobs," she added. "I love my new boobs and I love my new ear. I'm feeling it's gonna be hot girl summer."
Lala, who shares 16-month-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, also revealed that she would "love more kids" in the future. "Don't want more baby daddies," she joked, "but I do want more kids."
The Give Them Lala founder called it quits with the producer in October 2021. And since then, things have gotten messy. Lala recently claimed Randall tackled her as she questioned him about cheating rumors in a June 30 Los Angeles Times exposé delving into allegations of fraud against Randall.
"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," she said of Randall's actions after she grabbed his phone to inspect it. "I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands...That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."
Randall and his team denied Lala's claims. Spokesperson Sally Hofmeister previously said in a statement to E! News, "These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television."