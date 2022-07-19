Law and Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member is dead after a fatal shooting on set.
According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was shot while sitting in a car outside the Brooklyn set on the morning of July 19. The victim, who was saving parking spots for the production according to the NYPD, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.
The death is currently being investigated as a homicide, with the NYPD describing the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'4, of thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants. No arrests have been made.
Police noted that the deceased wasn't employed by NBC or Universal Television, but rather a company doing work related to parking.
NBC and Universal Television expressed condolences to the victim's family in a statement. "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the statement reads. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."
They added, "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."
Christopher Meloni, who reprised his role as Det. Elliott Stabler in the SVU spin-off, confirmed production is underway on season three July 14. The actor shared a video from the set to Instagram with the caption, "#OCseason3 #herewego."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)