See Kevin Hart Accuse Jeff Ross of "Pleasuring" Himself in Hilarious Celebrity Game Face Preview

A NSFW car ride confession.
Celebrity Game Face host Kevin Hart is putting fellow comedians Jeff Ross and Seth Green in the hot seat on the July 19 episode of the E! series. In this hilarious sneak peek, Hart explains the rules of "Guilty as Charged" as fellow contestants Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher and Tawny Newsome and Jimmy O. Yang listen along.
"One member of each team is in the hot seat," Hart says. "I will accuse them of horrible things. If you have done the thing, you hold up your 'Guilty' paddle. If you haven't done it, you hold up your 'Not Guilty' paddle. Once your plea is locked in, I will ask your partner what they think. But, here's the twist: they're blindfolded."
After Green covers his eyes, Ross cracks, "It's not the first time he's worn a blindfold in my house by the way."
For the first round, Hart accuses Ross of "making a FaceTime call while sitting on the toilet" and Green correctly guesses his partner's plea of guilty.
The next round is even naughtier as Hart accuses Ross of "pleasuring yourself in a car."
Ross jokes, "Well, if listening to Madonna's greatest hits is pleasuring myself..." before pleading not guilty, which shocks Green.
"The answer is guilty, I'm just confused why he's giving me so much context," Green says.
