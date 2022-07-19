Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shared a Major Update on The Walking Dead Spin-Off The Isle of the Dead

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

Let the madness begin!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed production is underway on the Walking Dead spin-off series The Isle of the Dead. The actor, who plays Negan, shared a photo of the pilot script to Instagram with the caption, "Here we go. Xxjd… and a shelf full of sonics."

The series will see Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City, which has been occupied by misfits and, of course, zombies. Fans will get six episodes in season one, which will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Production on the new show comes just a few months after Jeffrey and Lauren wrapped filming on the final season of The Walking Dead. In April, Jeffrey wrote on Instagram that it's "going to take a bit to process" the end of the series, saying, "What a ride it's been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch @amcthewalkingdead? Thank you probably doesn't cover it, but it's all I got."