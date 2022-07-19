Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters to Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived as a Kid

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Daughter Gianna on Her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is keeping Kobe Bryant's memory alive for their family.

On July 18, Vanessa, 40, shared that she took her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—who she shares with the late athlete—to visit Kobe's childhood city in Italy.

"Visited Reggio Calabria," she captioned a carousel of pictures from the trip, "a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old."

In one of the photos, Bianka and Capri posed together in the street while wearing pink and white dresses. Vanessa also shared some scenery in the other pics, including images of the coastal city's waterfront and buildings.

Over the last few days, Vanessa has been documenting her family's trip to Italy, which included stops in Panarea, Matera, Amalfi, Capri and Sicily. On July 17, she shared a video of Bianka explaining that she no longer wanted to visit the Blue Grotto—a sea cave in Capri—on their trips to the European country.