Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters to Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived as a Kid

Vanessa Bryant is keeping Kobe Bryant's memory alive for their family.
On July 18, Vanessa, 40, shared that she took her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—who she shares with the late athlete—to visit Kobe's childhood city in Italy.
"Visited Reggio Calabria," she captioned a carousel of pictures from the trip, "a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old."
In one of the photos, Bianka and Capri posed together in the street while wearing pink and white dresses. Vanessa also shared some scenery in the other pics, including images of the coastal city's waterfront and buildings.
Over the last few days, Vanessa has been documenting her family's trip to Italy, which included stops in Panarea, Matera, Amalfi, Capri and Sicily. On July 17, she shared a video of Bianka explaining that she no longer wanted to visit the Blue Grotto—a sea cave in Capri—on their trips to the European country.
Since Kobe and Gianna Bryant—the couple's second oldest child—were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside seven others, Vanessa has been working to keep the former Los Angeles Lakers star's legacy alive, not only for her family but also for his fans.
In June, she took her three daughters to Kobe's birthplace in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and posed for photos in front of a new mural at Tustin Playground that was dedicated to the late NBA star and Gianna.
"PHILADELPHIA where my husband's love for basketball all began," she captioned the June 14 Instagram post. "I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna. We are grateful to the City of Philadelphia, @muralarts for welcoming this project and helping to make it a reality."