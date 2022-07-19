Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night at NYC Hot Spot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently strolled out in style for a nighttime outing in New York City. See the couple's fashionable ensembles for their evening out together.

By Kisha Forde Jul 19, 2022 3:10 PMTags
CouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in royal fashion.
 
The couple—who stopped by the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 18—enjoyed a stylish date night together in Tribeca just hours after their visit.
 
For their romantic evening (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at Italian hotspot, Locanda Verde), Meghan wore a strapless black-and-white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, paired with black strappy sandals and red purse. As for Harry, he rocked a dark-blue button-down shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers.
 
The pair's effortlessly chic night out came just hours after Harry delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations Headquarters in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day. During his speech, the Duke also recalled the moment he realized Meghan was his "soulmate."
 
"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he said, referring to the larger part of the country, of which Mandela derived. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again."

photos
Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry at Polo Game in California

"It's where I've felt closest to my mother [Princess Diana] and sought solace after she died," he continued. "And where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Law and Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot & Killed on Set

2

The Voice and AGT Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

3

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up

Harry added, "And it's why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela's spirit and ideals–building on the progress he helped make possible." 
 
As for the rest of the itinerary for their NYC trip? We're keeping our eyes peeled.

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Law and Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot & Killed on Set

2

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Break Up

3

The Voice and AGT Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

4
Exclusive

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are "Fully Back Together"

5

YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed