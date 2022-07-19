Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night at NYC Hot Spot

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in royal fashion.



The couple—who stopped by the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 18—enjoyed a stylish date night together in Tribeca just hours after their visit.



For their romantic evening (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at Italian hotspot, Locanda Verde), Meghan wore a strapless black-and-white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, paired with black strappy sandals and red purse. As for Harry, he rocked a dark-blue button-down shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers.



The pair's effortlessly chic night out came just hours after Harry delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations Headquarters in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day. During his speech, the Duke also recalled the moment he realized Meghan was his "soulmate."



"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he said, referring to the larger part of the country, of which Mandela derived. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again."