Our Place Summer Sale: Save 20% on Always Pan With 25,900+ Reviews and These 14 Kitchen Must-Haves

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love looking at cooking content on Instagram and TikTok, you've definitely seen the Our Place Always Pan. It has such a devoted following from its loyal customers. With so many options to buy home products, this one is unique because it replaces SEVEN traditional pieces of cookware. You can just use the Always Pan instead of a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan. As if that wasn't already a great deal on its own, there's a 20% off deal happening sitewide, no promo code necessary.
Our Place's Summer Sale is here, which means it's the perfect time to get the Always Pan you've had your eye on. These are also great gifts, especially since they are multifunctional. Essentially, you're getting someone multiple gifts if you just get them one Always Pan.
Learn more about the Always Pan and the rest of Our Place's amazing kitchen items with these top picks from the sale.
Our Place Summer Sale
Our Place Always Pan
This pan was designed to replace your frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. You can use this to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve, store, and even more functions. This pan has 25,900+ reviews from shoppers.
This pan is nontoxic, nonstick and it's compatible with all cooktops (even induction). It comes with a beechwood spatula, a stainless steel steamer basket, and it has an integrated spoon rest. There are 8 colors to choose from.
Our Place Perfect Pot
This is another one our those Our Place items that serves as a multi-tasker. The game-changing Perfect Pot can replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, and braiser. That means you can use it to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour, and serve. This one is available in seven colors.
Our Place Home Cook Duo
If you want to add the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot to your life, this bundle is a great way to save money and get both. You can get two of the same color or you can switch things up.
Our Place Spruce Steamer
This spruce steamer is great to evenly cook fish and steam vegetables. The slots perfectly fit into the Always pan and this is easy to clean up. Each steamer comes with a set of chopsticks and 15 paper liners.
Our Place Beechwood Spoons- Set of 2
This set is essential for anyone who loves to cook. You get two spoons, perfect for stewing, stirring, and more.
Our Place Beechwood Spatulas- Set of 2
This set of two spatulas is a must for flipping, nudging, tasting, and more as you cook.
Our Place Drinking Glasses
These hand-blown glasses are the perfect size for iced coffee, wine, and all of your favorite beverages. They're substantial and durable, but not too heavy. Plus, they are stackable, which saves your shelf space.
These come in nine colors in sets of four or eight.
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
This knife is small, but it's mighty because you can use it for so many important cooking and preparation tasks. It's made from premium German steel and it's just what you need to peel, slice, and mince.
You can get this in six colors.
Our Place Walnut Cutting Board
This cutting board is just what you need to slice and dice your favorite foods. Plus, this black walnut wood keeps your knives sharp, according to the brand. Plus, you can flip it over and use it as a serving platter.
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
This serrated slicing knife is ultra sharp and it has a great handle that's easy to hold so you can slice like a pro. This knife comes in a few colors too.
Our Place Main Plates
These plates are just what you need to serve the delicious food you whip up in your Our Place Always Pan. These are available in three colors in sets of four and sets of eight.
